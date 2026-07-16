16 Jul 2026
Clinicians and education leaders have welcomed the practice’s sale after its previous owners called in administrators.
The new owners of a university-based veterinary practice have claimed its subscription-based care model is “worth protecting” after completing a deal for its acquisition.
Administrators were appointed before the deal to sell Garden Vets at Keele to the Kin Vet Community was completed, amid substantial financial challenges.
But bosses maintain there is a “solid foundation” in place to support current clients and staff as well as future clinicians.
Kin chief executive Steve Christie said: “When you make acquisitions, you want to try and acquire businesses where it’s a win for us and a win for the organisation we’re acquiring, and this definitely is that.
“We do know that the colleagues really love working there and the clients really love the practice and the whole concept of the subscription model they deploy there. That’s something that’s worth protecting.”
The Suffolk-based group said it wanted its deal, which has already been welcomed by senior clinicians and education leaders to ensure a sustainable future for the practice on the Keele University practice in Staffordshire following what it called “a period of financial uncertainty”.
The extent of those challenges has become clearer after administrators were appointed earlier this month to oversee the affairs of its previous owners, Education & Clinical Research & Innovation Group Limited.
The company was also facing a winding up petition in the High Court, while documents published through Companies House showed it had net liabilities of more than £4.4 million in the year to the end of September 2024.
That figure, contained in the most recently published accounts from June last year, was almost three times higher than at the same point in 2023.
Financial support
Although directors were said to be confident of securing further financial support at the time, the documents also acknowledged “the existence of a material uncertainty that may case doubt on the company’s ability to continue as a going concern”.
Mr Christie explained Kin would be looking to stabilise the business in the coming months and fill a number of existing staff vacancies.
But he also expressed excitement at the prospect of working more closely with the Harper Adams and Keele universities, whom he said had “strongly encouraged” the company to step in.
He added: “We’re really positive that we’ve got a solid foundation. We just obviously need to make sure that we can develop the business and work more closely with the universities to provide those clinical pathways.
“There’s areas where working with the university will really enhance our employer proposition as well.”
Garden Vets is also the first practice Kin has acquired outside southern England and the fourth deal it has completed already this year.
Mr Christie said the group had a “very strong pipeline” and was looking to expand further outside the south-east.