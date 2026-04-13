13 Apr 2026
Little Vets programme aims to help inspire profession’s next generation
Around 4,000 children in Greater London are expected to “discover the magic” of vet care as part of a practice’s programme.
Hello Vet’s Little Vets initiative is rolling out across 30 primary schools in Hackney and Bushey.
A vet practice has launched a programme designed to introduce children to veterinary care and inspire the next generation of clinicians.
Now in its second year, Hello Vet’s Little Vets initiative is rolling out across 30 primary schools in Hackney and Bushey, London.
Around 4,000 children aged between 6 and 10 are expected to take part in the programme, which combines interactive school visits and free in-clinic sessions, held at Hello Vet’s Bushey clinic on 18 and 19 April and at its London Fields clinic on 25 and 26 April.
Programme
The programme will see vets and vet nurses visiting nearby primary schools to run classroom workshops where pupils can watch live bandaging demonstrations, try real stethoscopes and otoscopes, and take part in activities such as an animal x-ray guessing game.
The in-clinic Little Vets sessions will offer a behind-the-scenes look at working veterinary practices, guided by practising clinicians.
Participating children will explore clinical spaces, learn basic first aid skills, take part in a pet nutrition and dentistry challenge and see how vets and VNs examine and treat animals.
Mock consultations
They will also take part in mock consultations, basic health checks and diagnostic demonstrations – using real equipment where appropriate – and learn about responsible pet ownership and animal welfare.
Each Little Vets session ends with a “graduation” ceremony, where children receive a certificate and photo for their participation.
Hello Vet – which says it is the UK’s first veterinary practice to invite pet owners into treatment and recovery rooms – said the workshops were intended to “offer a realistic and inspiring introduction to the profession” designed to go beyond childhood ambitions of wanting to become a vet.
The practice said the initiative also works toward its goal of making veterinary care “more transparent, collaborative and community-led”.
‘Love for pets’
Hello Vet co-founder and lead vet Oli Viner said: “Little Vets is all about opening up the world of veterinary medicine and giving children the chance to discover the magic behind how we care for animals – the science, love for pets and teamwork that make the profession so special.
“As a parent, I see that excitement first-hand. My daughter already says she wants to be a vet, and watching her experience that sense of wonder and discovery has been incredibly special.
“Through Little Vets, we hope to spark that same curiosity in more children and help them see that a veterinary career is something they could genuinely pursue.”
Hello Vet announced in December it is planning to launch clinics across the UK in the next two years – hiring 200 vets and vet nurses – having received £21 million in investment.