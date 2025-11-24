24 Nov 2025
Medivet announces four senior appointments
UK chief executive Ben Jacklin confirms new network director roles, with all four being hired from rival CVS Group.
Medivet says four new senior directors will spearhead plans for all its clinics to be locally owned by 2027.
Graeme Cramb and vets Emily Parr, Tine McGuance and Sue Gorman all join Medivet in the newly created role of network directors from roles at CVS, and will report directly into newly appointed Medivet UK chief executive Ben Jacklin.
Medivet said it had created the new roles as part of its newly announced restructuring, which aims to focus on the company’s unique model of local co-ownership and to allow clinics more operational autonomy.
Support
It is planned the network directors will spearhead plans for all Medivet clinics to become locally owned by 2027, and they will also support partners and lead vets in the commercial and operational running of their clinics.
Mr Jacklin said: “It is wonderful to be welcoming such talented leaders to Medivet at this exciting time in our history, as we become the home of true partnership in the veterinary profession.
“Emily, Sue, Graeme and Tine have years of leadership experience in our sector and share my vision of creating a veterinary company with an unrivalled reputation with both clinicians and clients. They, like me, are looking forward to welcoming colleagues old and new into Medivet and particularly giving vets the opportunity to own their own practices without a financial barrier.”