11 Jun 2026
Medivet says the sale of its Spanish sites will allow the firm to focus on UK growth.
Medivet CEO Neil Lake.
Medivet has today (11 June) announced the sale of its Spanish practices to VetPartners.
The deal involves 50 sites, with Medivet describing the sale as a strategic decision that will enable the company to focus on accelerating growth in the UK market.
In a statement the company said the move will enable it to invest “significant capital” into its UK business, accelerate the expansion of its partnership model and allow it to support development of new practices and services across Germany and the UK.
Medivet chief executive Neil Lake said: “We believe the future of veterinary care is locally empowered, partnership-led practices operating within a strong, trusted national brand.
“This decision strengthens our ability to invest behind that vision — bringing more partners into practices across the UK, opening new locations and continuing to build the sector’s leading partnership model.
“By concentrating our capital, leadership and operational focus on the UK, we are positioning Medivet to accelerate growth, deepen clinical capability and continue delivering high-quality care within the communities we serve.”
Augusto Macías, managing director of VetPartners Iberia, added: “Our commitment to helping vets and their teams fulfil their potential so they can provide the very best care remains unchanged. I would like to thank everyone involved in this project, as well as those who contribute every day to the growth and reputation of our profession.
“We will continue to work with enthusiasm, responsibility, and a long-term vision to help shape the future of veterinary medicine in Spain.”
The transaction remains subject to customary regulatory approvals in Spain.