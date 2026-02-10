10 Feb 2026
Practices in London and the north-west are already adopting the new branding as work towards completion of a new ownership structure continues.
The new branding for Medivet Newton-le-Willows.
A leading veterinary company has unveiled a new look as part of ongoing reforms to its ownership structure.
The Medivet and Partners branding has been launched amid plans for all the company’s UK practices to be co-owned and led by local partners by the end of this year.
Ben Jacklin, the group’s UK chief executive, said: “This is another major milestone in becoming the home of true veterinary partnership.
“Our partners lead and own their clinics, delivering outstanding service for their clients, mentoring the next generation of vets, and of course, providing exceptional clinical care to the nation’s pets.”
The new branding is the latest phase of a restructuring project that Medivet has claimed will help to open up practice ownership opportunities to a new generation of clinicians.
Two practices – in Newton-le-Willows, Merseyside and Parsons Green, south-west London – are the first to adopt the branding, which the company said will also incorporate localised identities.
Mr Jacklin added: “Our clinics have always been at the heart of their communities, with dedicated teams of vets building trusted relationships with clients every day through exceptional care and genuine compassion.
“Every community has its own identity, and so we’re delighted that every clinic’s name will reflect this.”