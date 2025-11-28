28 Nov 2025
Ministers have been urged to consider extending current arrangements or provide a clear contingency plan before the end of the year.
Image: Aha-Soft / Adobe Stock
Current arrangements for the supply of veterinary medicines to Northern Ireland may need to be extended unless ministers provide a “clear back-up plan”, peers have warned.
Earlier this week, veterinary, farming and industry groups called for greater clarity from the UK Government over the application of its plans, which are due to be implemented from 1 January.
But the House of Lords Northern Ireland scrutiny committee has now gone further, demanding action “with urgency and transparency” over the coming weeks.
Committee chair Lord Carlile said: “The end of the grace period risks creating a two-tier animal health system, leaving Northern Ireland with fewer choices, higher costs, and greater vulnerability to disease outbreaks.
“The Government must consider extending the grace period or provide a clear fallback plan.
“As emphasised to us by witnesses, this issue is unique to other matters relating to the Windsor Framework, as it is a matter of animal welfare, public health, and food security.”
The committee’s warning follows an evidence session earlier this month with representatives of the BVA, the Animal Health Distributors Association and the Ulster Farmers’ Union.
The three organisations were among those to sign the letter to ministers calling for urgent talks on the issue.
A government spokesperson said: “We have launched two schemes to ensure the continued supply of veterinary medicines from Great Britain into Northern Ireland following the end of the grace period.
“We continue to engage with industry and remain confident that there will be limited disruption at the end of the year.”
But the committee’s letter to ministers warned it shared its witnesses’ “very serious concern” about the present situation.