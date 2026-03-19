19 Mar 2026
Expansion comes as part of Vets for Pets’ plans to open 100 new practices.
Pets at Home is set to open four new locations this month, including three Vets for Pets practices, after an investment of more than £3 million.
The group opened a new retail space in Kew, London, and a relocated and expanded pet care centre in Glossop, Derbyshire offering veterinary care and 24-hour emergency support.
It will also open new Vets for Pets practices in Stockbridge, Sheffield and Giltbrook, Nottingham, with the former aiming to enhance local clinical capability while the latter aims to provide greater choice for routine and specialist veterinary care.
Combined, the four locations will add almost 21,000sq ft of new veterinary and retail space.
The group said the openings reflected growing demand for accessible, locally led veterinary care.
Pets at Home’s chief operating officer, Anja Madsen, said: “We want every visit to Pets at Home to feel special, with moments of magic for pets and their pet parents, as well as the confidence that they are getting the right support at every stage of their pet’s life.
“These new openings are another step in building a modern, future-ready estate that strengthens our petcare ecosystem and makes it easier for customers to shop with us in the way that suits them best.”
Vets for Pets managing director Richard Dening-Smitherman said: “Our unique joint venture model continues to set Vets for Pets apart, giving partners the freedom to run their own practice while benefiting from the scale, investment and infrastructure of the UK’s leading pet care business.
“By opening new practices within Pets at Home stores, we’re able to offer immediate access to a complete pet care solution, from preventive health and specialist clinical services to high quality retail and expert advice, all under one roof.”
In November, Mr Dening-Smitherman told Vet Times that Vets for Pets had plans to open 100 new practices in the coming years.
In November, Pets at Home’s interim results revealed its underlying pre-tax retail profits were down 84.1% on last year, while the vet group’s equivalent figure was up 8.3%.