26 Nov 2026
A tribunal ruled there were no “exceptional circumstances” in campaigners’ case.
A veterinary association has lost its bid to mount a legal challenge against a regulator’s plans to reform the sector.
The Progressive Veterinary Association (PVA) had confirmed its intention to take action against the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) during a London Vet Show presentation.
But its case for an extension of the time limit to launch full legal proceedings has now been rejected by the Competition Appeal Tribunal.
Papers from the case, which were published yesterday (25 November), said the grounds for the PVA’s application did not amount to “exceptional circumstances”.
Speaking after the hearing, PVA director Iain McGill said the organisation would now focus on “the court of public opinion” as he renewed his appeal for the sector to back its calls for change focused on the affordability of veterinary care.
He said: “We need to get the profession on side.”
The CMA has not publicly commented on the case, though it has previously insisted it “robustly” manages issues of alleged conflicts of interest, which the PVA had claimed.
But while it remains highly critical of the authority’s handling of the investigation, the association has also slammed the role of government in instructing regulators like the CMA to prioritise growth over cost-of-living pressures.
Dr McGill said: “Even the prime minister can’t overturn these orders. But what he can do is issue a new strategic steer which they have to obey.”