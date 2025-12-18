18 Dec 2025
The last facilities have come back into use nearly two years after the blaze in a nearby building damaged the site.
Staff at Southfields Veterinary Specialists celebrate the reopening.
Bosses of an Essex veterinary hospital have hailed an “exciting new chapter” as it fully re-opened nearly two years after being damaged by fire.
Southfields Veterinary Specialists was forced to temporarily close its premises following the blaze in a nearby building in April 2024.
But celebrations have now taken place following the re-opening of its dog and cat wards, plus its full complement of 16 consultation rooms, which have returned the Basildon site to full operating capacity.
Hospital director Lee White said: “During the closure, I know that everyone pulled together to make sure both staff and patients were fully supported.
“I couldn’t be prouder of our inspirational team and we’re all now looking forward to being at full capacity and working with colleagues from across the country as we head into 2026.”
The Linneaus-owned hospital, one of the UK’s largest veterinary practices, first opened its doors in 2023, following a multi-million-pound development project.
Mr White, who joined the practice earlier this year after previously working in human health, said: “It’s been a slow process to fully reopen as we wanted to ensure the hospital was in perfect condition once more, so our patients continued to access the best possible care.
“I can’t thank the team enough for their dedication, patience and resilience. I also want to thank the emergency services for their response to the fire.
“We’re so pleased Southfields has fully reopened, it has been a real team effort to get to this point. This is an exciting new chapter for the hospital – and for me as its new director.”