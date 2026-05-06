6 May 2026
Almost half of renters planning to apply for a pet said they would prefer to adopt from a rescue or rehoming centre.
Image: I-Wei Huang / Adobe Stock
Almost two thirds of tenants plan on applying to keep a pet following the implementation of new renters’ reforms in England, fresh figures have revealed.
The Renters’ Rights Act, which came into force on Friday (1 May), grants renters the right to request to keep a pet.
Landlords cannot “unreasonably” refuse such requests under the new rules and must consider each request on a case-by-case basis; reasons for refusal must be provided in writing and can be challenged in court.
Research from Animal Friends Pet Insurance, based on a sample of 2,000 renters in England, revealed that 65% reported planning to apply for a pet.
More than a third (37%) of respondents said they have at some point been unable to live with their pet or forced to surrender them because of their tenancy agreement.
More than half (58%) of those who had previously been separated from a pet due said they will apply to bring them home, with more than a quarter of them planning to do so as soon as possible.
Almost half (47%) of renters planning to apply said they would prefer to adopt from a rescue or rehoming centre rather than buy privately (31%).
After the act was passed into law in November, leading animal charities described it as a “game-changer”, with Dogs Trust reporting accommodation issues were cited in around 15% of the handover enquiries it had received in 2025, while Cats Protection said it took more than 1,000 cats into its care in 2024 due to landlords forbidding them.
Animal Friends has created a renters’ rights checklist to help tenants with their requests to landlords.
Ben Pryce, Animal Friends’ chief operating officer, said: “We see first-hand how renting restrictions have pushed families into impossible decisions, from delaying ownership to giving up much‑loved pets.
“That’s why this change in the law matters so much to us. As a business championing animal welfare and responsible pet ownership for 25 years, we wanted to shine a light on the real experiences of renters and help them feel informed and prepared.
“Giving people the right to ask is an important step, but ensuring pets can move into rented homes safely, responsibly, and for life is what we’re on hand to help with.”