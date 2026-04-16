16 Apr 2026
The 5,200 sq ft site will feature eight consult rooms and four operating theatres.
Visualisation of how the new Feltham practice will look.
An independent veterinary group has announced the acquisition of a site for its 13th practice.
The Pet Vet is set to open a new clinic in Feltham, West London, in August this year after securing a former Poundland unit at The Centre retail park.
The family-owned group said it is developing the 5,200 sq ft site into a “state-of-the-art” surgery.
It will feature eight consult rooms and four operating theatres, including a dedicated orthopaedic theatre and dental suite.
The practice will also include in-house labs and imaging facilities including a CT scanning unit.
Chief executive Mel Fuller said: “We’re delighted to have secured this site, which will allow us to bring The Pet Vet’s exceptional standards of clinical care and customer experience to the communities in and around Feltham.
“This development also presents a fantastic opportunity for new clinical colleagues to join us and play a key role in shaping the surgery’s culture and clinical offering.”
Last year, the group announced a £13 million deal with HSBC to improve and expand its practice network.