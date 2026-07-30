30 Jul 2026
Bosses say the platform will help practices maintain CMA compliance and reduce administrative burden.
Catherine Oxtoby, proposition director at VDS.
The Veterinary Defence Society (VDS) is set to launch a new complaints management platform for veterinary practices.
The digital platform, VetResolve, is said to have been designed specifically to help practices manage client complaints consistently, efficiently and in line with the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA’s) veterinary market reforms, while reducing administrative burden.
The CMA is requiring all first opinion practices to have and follow a written in-house complaint process, and to engage with mediation if complaints remain unresolved.
An independent veterinary ombudsman with the power to make legally binding redress has also been proposed in Defra’s white paper on Veterinary Surgeons Act reform.
Developed following feedback from VDS members, VetResolve is said to enable practices to monitor progress from initial receipt to resolution via a central dashboard displaying all active complaints with automated reminders and pre-set timelines to help ensure cases are managed within required timescales.
Practices will be able to categorise complaints by factors such as species, status, complaint type and outcome, said to allow for easier identification of trends, monitoring of recurring issues and targeted quality improvement initiatives.
VDS said the platform offers additional features, including secure upload of client correspondence, case allocation and escalation functions.
It also features guidance, educational resources and practical advice to help practices identify underlying causes of complaints and support continuous improvement to client services.
VDS proposition director Catherine Oxtoby said: “As expectations around complaint handling continue to evolve, practices need processes that are both practical and proportionate.
“VetResolve has been developed specifically for the veterinary professions to provide a consistent, structured approach that supports teams through every stage of the process while helping them meet regulatory requirements.
“By making it easier to capture information, identify trends and learn from complaints, VetResolve aims to help practices build confidence in complaint handling, support continuous improvement and strengthen relationships with clients.”