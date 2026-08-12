12 Aug 2026
The Federation of Independent Veterinary Practices has added its voice to calls for change ahead of next week’s consultation deadline.
FIVP chair Rita Dingwall. Image: FIVP
A veterinary group has denounced plans for practices to be forced to tell pet owners medicines may be much cheaper elsewhere as “potentially inflammatory”.
The Federation of Independent Veterinary Practices (FIVP) has called for changes to the materials proposed in the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) draft orders for reform.
Clinicians have also been urged to have their say on the proposals ahead of next week’s deadline for consultation responses.
Professional concerns raised since the draft orders were published last month have centred on the wording of a proposed poster to be displayed in practices which states that online medicine providers “may be significantly cheaper”.
Although the FIVP stressed its support for greater transparency, a statement released this afternoon (12 August), said it considered the poster “poorly phrased, potentially inflammatory and generally damaging to the viability of independent practices”.
The CMA has maintained it expects many clients to continue sourcing medicines from practices and that its measures will support the sector as a whole.
But FIVP chair Rita Dingwall said the information given to owners “must be fair, balanced and evidence based”.
She added: “The current wording risks damaging confidence in trusted local veterinary practices without explaining the wider context.
“Transparency should help clients make informed decisions, not encourage them to question the integrity of their veterinary team.”
A consultation on the draft orders is due to end on Wednesday 20 August, with final orders currently due to come into force in late September.
The FIVP said it would be calling for the poster to be rewritten to explain both the advantages and limitations of online pharmacies and avoid language that it fears “could be interpreted as suggesting veterinary practices routinely overcharge”.
It added: “We encourage independent practices across the country to make their own responses to this public consultation.”