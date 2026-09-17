17 Sept 2026
Over two-thirds (68%) of respondents reporting practice management is harder than it was two years ago.
Places are still available for Agilio Live event in London on 25 September.
New findings suggesting the profession is finding veterinary practice management is becoming significantly more demanding is to be unveiled next week.
Results of a management survey completed by vet leaders will be shared at Agilio Live, a free healthcare conference bringing together veterinary, dental and primary care professionals, on Friday 25 September.
VMG president Rebecca Robinson will present the full findings at the event, which takes place at The Brewery in London.
Agilio Veterinary has shared some early results from the survey, with over two-thirds (68%) of respondents reporting practice management is harder than it was two years ago and almost half (49%) reporting burnout or emotional exhaustion within their teams.
More than three-quarters (78%) say regulatory demands have increased, but just 23% feel recognition of the practice management role has grown.
Although 81% said they felt prepared to implement the Competition and Markets Authority’s remedies for the sector, more than a third (35%) admitted they do not have supporting software in place.
Almost two-thirds (64%) said they were already using or exploring artificial intelligence, but almost the same percentage (63%) wanted more guidance to use it confidently.
The report will be discussed at the event by the Veterinary Evolution Council – an independent advisory group of seven senior veterinary professionals convened by Agilio Veterinary – before being presented to the wider profession at the London Vet Show in November.
The veterinary programme will also offer practical insight for practice teams, covering leadership, culture, technology and AI.
To register for a free ticket visit the Agilio Live website.