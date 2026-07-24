24 Jul 2026
Veterinary leaders has warned that Competition and Markets Authority orders could cause major disruption for veterinary practices.
BVA president Rob Williams warned the orders could further undermine trust between vets and clients.
Senior clinicians have warned of potential “chaos in the consult room” and further damage to public confidence arising from proposed reforms of the veterinary sector.
Professionals are being urged to engage with a new consultation process launched after the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) published draft orders intended to enforce its planned remedies.
But veterinary leaders said they are already seeking changes in response to concerns raised by clinicians.
BVA president Rob Williams pledged that work would continue, describing the orders published on 21 July as “toned down” versions of previous drafts it had seen.
He said: “Our members are particularly worried about the negative language and stark design of the proposed client notice about medication and written prescriptions, in particular the overly simplistic message that it may be possible to buy medicines significantly cheaper online.
“This will only further undermine trust between vets and our clients.”
Those concerns were echoed by SPVS officials, who fear the tone of the current documents risks doing more harm than good.
The group believes there is already substantial public awareness of alternative prescription providers and elements of the authority’s current approach, such as poster displays, could create unnecessary additional work for staff.
President Pete Orpin added: “The approach lacks proportionality and is likely to cause chaos in the consult room, prompting discussions with clients irrespective of need.”
But while he acknowledged there were professional concerns about its plans, inquiry group chairperson Martin Coleman insisted present medicine arrangements were not sustainable.
In a Vet Times Q&A, he said: “We absolutely think that there are multiple reasons why many will still choose to buy direct from their vet, such as convenience – but the key thing here is that they’ll be making an informed decision. And that can only help increase confidence in the impartiality of vets, too.”
He also claimed the impact of written prescription and estimate requirements was likely to be “disproportionate compared to the wider benefit”, and insisted the changes were meant to “help, not hinder” as he urged the sector to engage directly with the authority or their own professional bodies.
The latter message was echoed by the RCVS, for whom a spokesperson encouraged vets and nurses to share views on both the main orders and its role in monitoring compliance, which is the subject of a separate process which is due to conclude on 30 July.
But the authority has stressed the new consultation, which will run until 20 August, is not intended to review the decisions reached when the final report of its inquiry group was published in March.
Instead, views are being sought on whether the new documents are “consistent” with that report and achieve its remedy aims.
Mr Orpin said SPVS would continue to engage with both the CMA and RCVS to challenge aspects of the orders that risked “unnecessary complexity, disproportionate burdens or unintended consequences” for practices.
But he also cautioned that the “direction of travel is now clear”, even if some of its details change because of the consultation.
He added: “The priority for practices is to prepare early and approach implementation strategically, rather than treating each requirement as a separate compliance exercise.”
Comments can be submitted via the consultation website, or by email to [email protected].