26 Oct 2026
Feedback on the event said to be “overwhelmingly positive” as vets explored AI applications and shared case studies.
AI specialist Richard Susskind, Kerrie Hedley from XLVets and Serina Filler from Pennard Vets.
An organisation representing independent veterinary practices has hailed the success of an event to help veterinary professionals harness the potential of AI.
XLVets said its Future Horizons: Exploring AI in Practice event was its “most successful yet”, following a One Health day earlier this year.
More than 60 industry professionals attended the event in central London, which featured a keynote speech from author and AI specialist Richard Susskind.
Its programme explored real-world applications of AI, governance considerations and emerging tools, with discussions on how the technology can enhance veterinary services.
Members shared examples of AI case studies from their own practices including support with repetitive tasks, using large language models to assist with triage and developing client-facing tools such as a calf health app.
XLVets chief executive Kerrie Hedley said: “AI is evolving rapidly, but the greatest opportunity lies not simply in doing existing tasks faster. It’s about challenging ourselves to think differently about what may be possible in the future.
“The care, compassion, expertise and relationships at the heart of veterinary practice will always matter most, but AI has the potential to help us work in new ways and unlock opportunities we may not yet have considered.
“Our aim was to create a space where members could come together, learn from one another and explore how AI is already being applied in veterinary practice.”
Mrs Hedley added the event has received “overwhelmingly positive” feedback with a strong demand for further sessions.
XLVets has already announced plans to turn its One Health forum into an annual event following the success of the inaugural day this summer.
Community member and Pennard Vets group clinical operations director Serina Filler added: “Many of us are already experimenting with AI tools, but the event challenged us to think beyond isolated efficiencies and consider what new possibilities AI could unlock across our practices, as well as what is currently holding us back.
“Bringing together people from across the profession to share ideas and practical examples made the discussions particularly valuable.”