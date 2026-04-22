22 Apr 2026
Bosses said the partnership helps “accelerate sustainability across our network and beyond”.
In the operating theatre in the IVC Evidensia, MSD and Vet Sustain Sustainable Practice Exhibit at London Vet Show.
A veterinary group and a major pharmaceutical company are celebrating the third year of a partnership said to have made a significant environmental impact.
IVC Evidensia and MSD Animal Health said their strategic partnership has delivered practical solutions to sustainability challenges in veterinary practices across the UK and Europe through a range of initiatives.
Trials of reusable surgical gowns in 48 UK clinics have displaced an estimated 12,500 single-use gowns in one year, saving 2.2 tonnes of waste and 13.7 tonnes of CO₂ equivalent, with plans underway to extend the trial to France, Finland, Sweden and the Netherlands.
More than two million medical blister packs are also said to have been recycled since 2023, saving more than 7.2 tonnes of waste, and the initiative is expanding with co-branded recycling boxes and wider sector engagement.
Meanwhile, the deployment of Sage Tech’s anaesthetic gas capture technology in 17 UK clinics has captured 163kg of volatile anaesthetic agent – 76 tonnes of CO₂ equivalent – with expansion to European sites planned for this year.
Pilots of chemical-free cleaning in both the UK and Belgium are also said to have demonstrated improved infection prevention and control standards.
IVC group sustainability director Sarah Heath said: “Our partnership with MSD Animal Health is helping us accelerate sustainability across our network and beyond.
“By working together, we’re able to support innovation, share knowledge, and deliver real-world impact for the veterinary professions.”
Pedro Silva, vice-president of Europe, Russia, Africa and Middle East at MSD, added: “We recognise the vital connection between the health of our planet and the well-being of people and animals.
“Our collaboration with IVC Evidensia is advancing sustainability initiatives across key areas of veterinary medicine.”