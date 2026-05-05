5 May 2026
PSS core standards have required practices have specific suicide prevention plans in place since 1 April.
Developed by the college’s Mind Matters Initiative (MMI) and Practice Standards Scheme (PSS) alongside external experts, the resources include a suicide prevention guide for all veterinary professionals, a prevention plan checklist, and a step-by-step toolkit for veterinary workplaces.
Since 1 April, all accredited practices have been required to implement their own specific prevention plans, including an assessment of potential risks and measures put in place to address each risk identified, following an update to the PSS core standards.
The resources are said to be aligned with new British standards on workplace suicide prevention.
The prevention guide offers guidance on what to do in an emergency, contains key contact information and space for practices to add their own workplace details.
Vets in Mind, an organisation providing mental health and wellness information for the veterinary community, published a similar resource following the PPS standards update.
Further resources, including a recorded webinar, are set to be published in due course, while a suicide awareness fundamentals course is available via the RCVS Academy.
MMI lead Rapinder Newton said: “These resources are comprehensive and will help veterinary practices not only create plans, but also implement and communicate them with staff, and regularly review them to ensure they’re fit for purpose as well as adapt them if needed.
“While these resources are intended to help practices meet the new requirement, we hope that there will be wider benefits such as helping shift the stigma that still exists around suicide, greater mental health awareness, more support for staff wellbeing, and improved signposting to sources of support for those who need it.”