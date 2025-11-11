11 Nov 2025
This year’s edition will feature a new category recognising clinicians who have shown outstanding commitment to advancing guinea pig health and welfare.
Nominations have opened for an award celebrating the veterinary professionals and practices that treat rabbits and guinea pigs.
Entrants can now be submitted for the 2025 Burgess Excel Vet Awards, which is in its sixth year, by anyone working in the veterinary or animal welfare sectors or by a member of the public.
This year’s competition includes a new category for Guinea Pig Vet of the Year.
The full list of categories is as follows:
The vet of the year awards recognise surgeons who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and expertise in the care and treatment of their respective small animal species.
More information on each category and the relevant judging criteria can be found at Burgess Pet Care’s website.
Returning judge Suzanne Moyes, Burgess Pet Care’s deputy managing director, said: “The Excel Vet Awards were created to recognise that excellence and to support continued progress in small animal welfare.
“They’re also a valuable opportunity for the community to share best practice and inspire others to raise the bar even further.”
Fellow returning judge and RCVS advanced practitioner in zoological medicine John Chitty added: “What I find most rewarding about judging the Excel Vet Awards is seeing how colleagues across the sector are developing creative, evidence-based approaches to small animal care.
“Each year, the entries showcase a level of dedication and professionalism that truly pushes our field forward.”
Nominations are open until 28 November 2025, with the winners announced early next year.
Winners of the 2024 competition included Catherine Thomas (Rabbit Vet of the Year), Josie Nott (Rabbit Vet Nurse of the Year), Watkins and Tasker Vets (Rabbit Practice of the Year) and HighCroft Exotic Vets (Guinea Pig Practice of the Year).