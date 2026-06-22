22 Jun 2026
New fears have been raised over the impact of inappropriate nutrition as the 20th annual campaign launches.
Bobby was thought to be days from death due to overgrown teeth. Image: RSPCA
New fears have been raised about the impact of unsuitable diets on rabbits as a prominent annual welfare campaign gets underway.
Feeding Bunnies Better is the theme of Rabbit Awareness Week, which began today (22 June), and is marking its 20th anniversary this year.
The Burgess Excel-led initiative is seeking to “reset” public understanding of a healthy rabbit diet by moving away from museli-type foods towards a “fibre-first” approach to nutrition.
That message has also been described as “essential” by RSPCA officials who warn diets remain a common area of owner misconception with the potential to cause dental, digestive and obesity-related health problems.
Science and policy officer Eloise Dicks said: “Sadly, we often see rabbits come into our care suffering from serious, preventable health issues linked to an incorrect diet.
“Helping owners better understand their rabbit’s needs and providing practical guidance on how to meet them is vital for improving rabbit welfare, which is precisely why this year’s Rabbit Awareness Week messaging is so essential.”
The charity has highlighted several incidents of rabbits that suffered as a result of poor nutrition including Bobby (pictured, who was feared to be days from death because of overgrown teeth that left him unable to feed or groom himself properly.
The charity has also warned that rabbits remain more vulnerable to abandonment than other small animals, despite recent falls in the number of such incidents.
A primarily hay-based diet, supplemented by nuggets and greens, is one of five key welfare needs identified in the newly launched Good Practice Code for the Welfare of Rabbits in England.
The code has been drawn up by the Rabbit Awareness Action Group (RAAG), whose members include both the RSPCA and Burgess Pet Care.
Supporters are being encouraged to sign the group’s letter promoting the code while specific Rabbit Awareness Week resources for clinicians and clients are available via the RAAG website.