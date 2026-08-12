12 Aug 2026
Event’s lectures will chart the entire journey of a sea turtle from discovery to release, featuring insights from experts at each stage of the process.
UK Sea Turtle Symposium to be held on 17 October.
Veterinary professionals, conservationists and marine wildlife rescue volunteers are among those invited to attend the 2026 UK Sea Turtle Symposium.
Held on Saturday 17 October, the event takes place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Brighton Metropole, followed by a VIP reception at Sea Life Brighton, the world’s oldest operating aquarium and home to the UK’s only purpose-built sea turtle rehabilitation facility.
Hosted by RVN and Wildlife Vets International veterinary partner Matthew Rendle, the event unites leading veterinary, aquarium and conservation experts to deliver talks charting stranded sea turtles’ journey from discovery to initial rescue and emergency treatment through to rehabilitation and, where possible, return to the wild.
Sea turtles are said to be facing an increasing threat of “cold stunning”, when they are pushed into colder waters by changing ocean currents – thought to be linked to climate change – often resulting in them drifting ashore and requiring rapid intervention.
Strandings in UK waters and on beaches are said to have risen from 12 cases in 2022 to 40 cases last year.
Leading marine conservation scientist Brendan Godley, professor of conservation science at the University of Exeter, will deliver the event’s keynote speech.
Prof Godley has authored more than 300 scientific publications – which have been cited over 40,000 times – is one of the lead experts behind the Wilkes Atlantic Leatherback Turtle Alliance research initiative.
Mr Rendle said: “Cold stun is a phenomenon observed in other regions, and successful rescue and rehabilitation require a collective effort from a range of specialists – rescuers, aquarists, veterinarians, veterinary nurses, and more.
“Sharing knowledge and experiences is essential, especially given the significant lack of comprehensive published data on the treatment of cold-stunned turtles.
“Raising awareness and forging connections among all involved parties is critical to ensuring these remarkable creatures have the best chance of returning to their ocean home.”
More details for the event and ticket purchasing can be found at Wildlife Vets International’s website.