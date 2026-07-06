Brachycephaly welfare warning as study shows hiked dystocia cat risk

‘Concerningly high’

During emergency care, 38 (3.45%) queens died, 36 by euthanasia and two unassisted, while the neonatal mortality rate was 1,072 of 2,784 (38.51%) kittens born across all dystocia cases, which the authors described as “concerningly high”. They suggested the findings could inform breeder education and owner counselling, and support continued raising awareness of the health impacts associated with extreme conformations.