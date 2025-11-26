26 Nov 2025
The collaboration comes after the association’s congress was retired earlier this year.
The BSAVA has announced it will contribute to the programme at BVA Live next year following the demise of its own flagship congress.
BSAVA Congress was retired in a shock announcement in June after 68 years, with the association saying it would be focusing on new initiatives.
It has revealed it will serve as an “association partner” at BVA Live 2026, held at the NEC in Birmingham on 11 and 12 June.
As part of the collaboration, the BSAVA will contribute several sessions to the conference’s educational programme and its clinical abstracts programme.
BSAVA chief executive Amanda Stranack said: “BSAVA has always played an important role in supporting and promoting research opportunities for the profession.
“Our work through BSAVA PetSavers funds research and we provide platforms to promote all research across the small animal profession.
“We’re thrilled to be working with BVA Live in 2026 to provide this platform to elevate small animal clinical research and ensure veterinary professionals can share new insights with our members and the wider veterinary community.
“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to advancing veterinary science and supporting the next generation of researchers.”
Selected abstracts will be presented at BVA Live in poster and oral formats.
The abstracts can be on any small animal veterinary subject, from the preliminary results of a new study to the discussion of a new technique or description of an interesting case.
Submissions for the clinical abstracts, which must be based on high-quality clinical research undertaken in industry, practice or academia, open on 15 December 2025 and close on 6 March 2026.
More information on submitting abstract applications can be found online.