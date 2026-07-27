27 Jul 2026
Kevin Fairless said he will prioritise “understanding what matters most” to members and other stakeholders.
Kevin Fairless, BSAVA's new chief executive.
The BSAVA’s new chief executive has said his priority will be to listen to the association’s membership.
The association announced Kevin Fairless will take over from interim Stacy Woodman, who took charge in February after Amanda Stranack stepped down following seven years in the role.
Mr Fairless, who will officially take up his post on 3 August, most recently worked for lock manufacturer Winkhaus and formerly spent seven years with the Institute of Residential Property Management.
The BSAVA said he has “extensive leadership experience” working across professional membership organisations, industry bodies and purpose-led organisations operating in regulated environments.
Mr Fairless said he was “delighted” to join BSAVA, adding: “The association has a proud history, a strong reputation and a clear ambition to continue evolving to meet the changing needs of the veterinary profession.
“My focus will be on listening to members, colleagues, volunteers and partners, understanding what matters most to them and building on the strong foundations already in place.
“As the BSAVA approaches its 70th anniversary, this is an exciting opportunity to combine its proud heritage with new ways of working, helping to deliver the ambitious strategy now underway at the BSAVA.”
New BSAVA president Susan Little said: “Kevin brings an exceptional combination of strategic vision, collaborative leadership and a genuine commitment to supporting people.
“We are particularly impressed by the clarity of thought he demonstrates on the opportunities and challenges ahead.
“I am confident that Kevin has the experience and leadership qualities needed to build on our successes and strengthen the support, value and voice we provide to the veterinary profession.”