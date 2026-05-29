29 May 2026
The association has made an external appointment and restructured internally as part of its efforts to revamp its offering to the profession.
The BSAVA has announced the appointment of three new directors it says will modernise its operations as a “future-focused organisation”.
The association said the appointments will help ensure its offering to members is more unified, responsive and focused on the needs of the profession.
Jon Jeffery, most recently head of community at BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT, has joined the BSAVA as its director of insight and engagement.
Mr Jeffery spent 18 years with BCS in various roles building membership communities, and in his role with the BSAVA his focus will be on evolving how it engages with its members and volunteers and strengthening how it gathers and acts on insight from across the profession.
He said: “The BSAVA has an incredible legacy and an exciting future ahead of it.
“What drew me here was the genuine commitment to the profession and the opportunity to make sure members and volunteers are at the heart of how the organisation moves forward. I’m looking forward to listening, learning and getting stuck in.”
The restructure also sees head of membership and marketing Bernard Frost become the director of income generation, while head of education Claire Vinten has become the director of content and product.
Mr Frost will be responsible for ensuring the BSAVA can sustainably invest in its services and support for the profession, while Dr Vinten’s remit is to innovate clinical content and CPD resources to better meet the profession’s needs.
The BSAVA outlined its future plans earlier this year.
Interim chief executive Stacy Woodman said: “This next phase is about modernising how the BSAVA operates so we can focus our efforts on what matters most to veterinary professionals and the teams who support them.
“Delivering our strategy successfully depends on staying closely connected to our members, volunteers, partners, and the wider profession, so we continue to evolve in ways that genuinely help people thrive throughout their careers.
“We’ll confirm further appointments, including our new CEO, in the coming months.”