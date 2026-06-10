10 Jun 2026
Launch comes as part of association’s ongoing revamp of its tech offerings.
LUMOS, BSAVA's new CPD platform.
The BSAVA has launched a new online CPD platform it says marks a “significant step” in its support of the small animal veterinary profession.
The association has launched LUMOS, a platform for both vets and VNs at all career stages, delivering case-based learning through experience-led modules at foundation, intermediate and advanced levels.
It is said to offer a flexible modular format that allows users to complete learning in short sessions, with progress recorded to allow clinicians to pause and resume where they left off at any point.
Learners can also track their development through individual module completions and work toward bronze, silver and gold awards to mark their progression.
The CPD platform also offers community forums enabling peer interaction and collaboration where users can share perspectives and discuss cases.
LUMOS comes as part of the BSAVA’s forward-thinking plans in the wake of retiring its congress last year, which includes an extensive tech revamp as it redesigns its mobile app and launched AI-powered search tool Rover.
Interim chief executive Stacy Woodman said: “We are delighted to launch BSAVA LUMOS, our innovative online learning experience developed for small animal vets and veterinary nurses.
“This marks a significant step forward in how the BSAVA supports learning, professional development and career progression across the small animal veterinary profession.
“Our team of CPD experts, volunteers and support staff have worked tirelessly to bring LUMOS to life, which has been deliberately designed with flexibility and relevance at its core in response to the changing needs of the profession.
“As LUMOS continues to develop, practitioners can look forward to seeing more modules being rolled out in the coming months.”
Available to all vets and VNs, BSAVA members receive a 25% discount on all LUMOS modules.