15 Dec 2025
Referring vets are invited to contact the QVSH, which is seeking participants for the study.
The University of Cambridge’s veterinary hospital will collaborate with a world-leading research institute in a new study on a “highly aggressive” form of canine bone cancer.
The Queen’s Veterinary School Hospital (QVSH) will join forces with the Wellcome Sanger Institute to advance the understanding and treatment of osteosarcoma in dogs.
Their new study will examine the genetic changes that occur in osteosarcoma tumours with the aim of identifying biomarkers that can lead to earlier diagnoses, predict prognosis for individual patients and lead to the development of new treatment options.
QVSH principal clinical oncologist Alison Hayes said the collaboration “represents an exciting step forward in research into osteosarcoma with the aim to improve the care we offer in the future”.
Study co-lead and Wellcome Sanger Institute senior staff scientist Louise van der Weyden added: “Our new study aims to apply genomic sequencing techniques, which have benefited humans, to canine osteosarcoma to uncover what drives these bone tumours and gain a deeper understanding of why they happen.
“We hope that by doing so, we can pave the way for the development of potential biomarkers to help early diagnosis and possibly provide future treatment options for dogs who currently have no cure.”
The study is looking for dogs with a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of osteosarcoma of the limb with a treatment plan including surgical removal of the tumour.
Tissue samples will be taken, with owner’s permission, from the amputated limb after surgery and from nearby healthy tissue for comparison.
It is said that participation in the study involves no additional procedures, discomfort or hospital visits for the dogs, nor additional cost to owners for the study’s research elements.
All data is anonymised, and all genetic analysis is funded by a research grant.
Referring vets and owners can find out more information on the study and how to participate at the QVSH website or by contacting the QVSH oncology team at [email protected].
The university announced last week that its Council of the School of the Biological Sciences has recommended it cease veterinary education, which will be considered by the university’s general board.
Cambridge indicated that while the QVSH would also close should the recommendation be supported, research at the Department of Veterinary Medicine would continue and the delivery of education would be continuing until 2032.