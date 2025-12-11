11 Dec 2025
Final cohort would graduate in 2032, as university said it found “no viable long-term solution” for “the sustainable delivery of clinical services”.
Image: tanibond / Adobe Stock
The University of Cambridge is considering the future of its undergraduate degree course in veterinary medicine, officials have confirmed.
A university spokesperson said in a statement today (Thursday 11 December): “Following careful consideration, the Council of the School of the Biological Sciences has recommended that the university cease veterinary education at Cambridge once the final cohort of students is expected to graduate in 2032.
“The school has also recommended that the admissions process for October 2026 entry proceeds as planned.”
The spokesperson added: “This recommendation will now be considered by the university’s general board and other university decision-making bodies.
“The recommendation comes after the university’s general board asked the school council to consider various options for the sustainable delivery of clinical services.
“All options were explored in-depth and weighed up carefully against the school’s strategic vision and plan, their implications for teaching and research, financial impact, and achievable implementation, either within the university or through external partnerships. After careful consideration, it was concluded that there was no viable long-term solution.
“We understand that this is a difficult time for colleagues and students in the veterinary school and are putting in place support structures for both staff and students who may be affected.”
In response to the news, BVA president Rob Williams said: “When we met with senior leadership at [university of] Cambridge back in June, we secured reassurances that they remained committed to the long-term future of the vet school.
“It’s therefore deeply concerning to hear that once again the future of Cambridge vet school is in doubt.”
He added the BVA is “seeking clarity on the situation and will make the case for its veterinary medicine degree course to continue” and noted the ongoing uncertainty “will be hugely concerning for everyone affected”.
Dr Williams directed BVA members to its employment hub and 24/7 legal helpline for support.
The news comes just weeks after the institution said it was confident of achieving full RCVS accreditation in 2026.
The future of Cambridge’s vet school programme was plunged into doubt last year after the RCVS said only 27 of its 77 accreditation standards were being met and made 55 separate recommendations for improvement.
In November, the college granted the programme conditional accreditation for a further year with 20 recommendations still outstanding.
The RCVS said it was “very sorry” to learn of the recommendation to cease veterinary education.
It reiterated it appreciated the “considerable efforts” made by staff to rectify the issues it had identified and their “clear” commitment to improving those that remained.
The college concluded: “We also understood from discussions during the visitation that the department had the full and ongoing support of the School of Biological Sciences and wider university.
“In light of the school council’s recent recommendation, however, we know that this will be a very upsetting and uncertain time for the vet department staff team and students, so we stand ready to offer as much support as we are able over the coming months.”