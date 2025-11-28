28 Nov 2025
Cambridge confident of 2026 RCVS accreditation
The university says “considerable progress” has been made over the past year and expects remaining issues will be addressed before its veterinary programme is re-inspected.
University of Cambridge School of Veterinary Medicine © Mr Ignavy. Licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0 (edited with AI)
University of Cambridge officials have said they “fully anticipate” its veterinary degree securing full RCVS accreditation when it is re-assessed next year.
The upbeat message comes after the course had its current conditional status extended for a further year by the RCVS earlier this week.
But a report of its latest inspection has indicated concerns persist in many areas, including financing and assessment.
The course’s immediate future was determined at a meeting of the RCVS education committee on Tuesday (25 November), which considered the findings of a week-long accreditation assessment carried out in September.
A similar process last year had found the programme was barely meeting a third of the college’s 77 accreditation standards.
Qualified and accredited
In response to the announcement, a university spokesperson stressed that current students on the course would “continue to graduate as fully qualified and accredited vets”.
She added: “This outcome reflects the considerable progress made since the RCVS’ visit last year, with fewer areas now requiring further review.
“Several standards require a longer-term evidence base to demonstrate sustained compliance.
“The department is commended for the quality of research provision and support for students. We fully anticipate receiving full accreditation next year.”
Further visitation
But that outcome will rest on the findings of a further visitation which has been scheduled for next October after the RCVS education committee concluded it was “not yet in a position” to grant full accreditation.
Although the latest report found just three of the college’s accreditation standards were now not being met, it considered that 17 others were only being fulfilled partially.
The document sets out 20 specific recommendations for action, which it stresses are measures that must be implemented “in order to fully meet” college standards.
Curriculum and selection process
They include the completion of what is described as a “holistic curriculum review”, the development of an “equitable and transparent” selection process and the establishment of a formal process to evaluate students’ progress in relation to both equality, diversity and inclusion and admissions criteria.
The school has also been to “develop a strategy to sustain the programme and implement a financial plan to demonstrate financial sustainability”.
The latter call appears particularly significant after it was only confirmed in March that 2026 veterinary admissions would proceed as normal following protests triggered by concerns over the university’s wider financial challenges.
The report further advises seven suggested actions, which it argues should be taken and warns that the school would have to explain its reasons for not doing so.
But BVA president Rob Williams welcomed the progress that has been made to this point.
He said: “Cambridge vet school is an important institution to the future of both the UK and global veterinary professions and therefore it’s great to see positive progress being made to secure its future.
“BVA will continue to engage with the vet school’s senior leadership team to ensure the voices of Cambridge students, alumni and staff are heard as it takes its final steps towards full accreditation.”