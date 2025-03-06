6 Mar 2025
The university has said students will be able to join the course “as planned”, despite wide-ranging concerns over its future.
University of Cambridge School of Veterinary Medicine © Mr Ignavy. Licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0 (edited with AI)
Admissions to a major veterinary degree course will go ahead as normal next year despite enduring fears over its future, officials have said.
The University of Cambridge has faced growing pressure in recent months over its management of the programme, amid both regulatory and financial concerns.
But fears that students might be prevented from enrolling have now been addressed following a meeting of the university’s general board yesterday (5 March).
In a statement to Vet Times this morning, a spokesperson said: “We can confirm that admissions to veterinary medicine for 2026 entry will proceed as planned.
“The university recognises the progress being made by the department on its accreditation plan.”
The move follows both a union-led protest against potential cuts on Tuesday and the BVA’s call yesterday for urgent talks on the vet school’s future.
Three unions had warned they would consider entering formal dispute proceedings with the university if the admissions pause was implemented, amid fears of substantial potential job losses.
However, the department still faces the prospect of a new RCVS assessment later this year after it was only granted conditional accreditation for 10 months last November.