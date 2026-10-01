1 Oct 2026
Pet owners and veterinary professionals are being urged to take part in the Government process which closes next week.
Image: Cats Protection.
Veterinary professionals and pet owners have been urged to have their say on proposals to tighten firework sale rules as a public consultation enters its final few days.
The plea from Cats Protection officials came as its latest research indicated nearly seven in 10 cats had been adversely affected by the devices.
The Government consultation, which closes next Wednesday 7 October, is seeking views on plans to make noisier fireworks available only to professional users, rather than the wider public.
It is also considering reviewing regulations for “lower risk” devices and adding products to the existing list of banned products.
But Cats Protection believes the measures should go further and limit public sales solely to products such as sparklers as well as reducing the maximum noise level for organised displays.
According to their figures, the number of owners reporting their cat had been negatively affected by fireworks has risen to 69% this year from 65% in 2025.
The most commonly reported responses included hiding or becoming withdrawn, appearing startled, displaying fearful behaviour, attempting to escape and becoming more reliant on their owner.
Charlotte Broad, the charity’s advocacy and campaigns manager, said: “This consultation gives pet owners a rare opportunity to tell the Government directly about the effect fireworks can have on their animals.
“We know loud and unpredictable fireworks can cause significant distress for cats. They may retreat and hide, attempt to flee or remain on edge long after the noise has ended.
“Owners can also feel helpless because fireworks are often set off without warning.
“We are encouraging anyone who has witnessed the impact on their cat or another animal to respond before the deadline. You do not need to be an expert and there is no requirement to answer every question.
“Personal experiences provide valuable evidence and can help shape regulations that better protect animals while still allowing people to celebrate responsibly.”
The charity’s plea follows recent calls for vets to prepare early with their clients for the upcoming firework season.
More details of the consultation can be found here.