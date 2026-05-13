13 May 2026
New resources are being made available to vets in a fresh drive to prevent key chemicals entering waterways.
Pet owners are being urged to plan, apply and protect in a new campaign on safe use of flea and tick treatments, which is being launched today (13 May).
The fresh guidance says treatments should be applied directly to the skin, not fur, and pets should be prevented from swimming for at least four days after application.
The move follows a call for evidence issued last month in response to growing fears over potential environmental harms linked to the products.
VMD chief executive Abigail Seager said: “We are giving people the practical information they need to get the most out of their pet’s treatment while helping protect our waterways.
“We are proud to be working with partners across the veterinary and retail sectors to spread that message as widely as possible.”
The new advice is accompanied by a dedicated Be Spot On Aware website, which includes downloadable resources for vets, medicine suppliers and retailers to help deliver the new messages to owners, including the below specific points:
The new guidance has also been welcomed by RUMA Companion Animal and Equine group chair, Gwyn Jones.
He said: “We believe that promoting awareness of responsible use of parasiticides amongst pet owners is a real priority and are proud to support this important initiative.”