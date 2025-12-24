24 Dec 2025
The appeal aims to reduce the problem of strays in Romania and pressure on rescue organisations both there and in the UK.
A Romanian vet has appealed for UK dog lovers to help “break the cycle” of strays by virtually adopting an animal in her shelter.
The Speranta Shelter, based near the capital, Bucharest, claims it has already sterilised tens of thousands of stray dogs and is trying to raise public awareness of welfare issues.
But its work has been affected by the end of its long-running partnership with Four Paws, while tougher rules are now in place on the importation of Romanian dogs to the UK.
Vet Anca Tomescu, who runs the shelter, hopes the remote scheme will help to ease pressure on both countries’ rescue sectors amid enduring economic challenges.
She said: “The UK has shown immense compassion for Romanian dogs, but the systemic solution lies in addressing the root of the problem here and to do that, we need your support.
“While UK shelters are full, simply moving dogs from one overburdened system to another isn’t the long-term answer. Our mission is to reduce the problem at its source.”
“Through our ongoing sterilisation programme, we directly reduce the number of dogs born on the streets, while our education programme also helps to reduce the number of abandoned dogs – this is the future of responsible animal welfare.”
The shelter has its own veterinary hospital on site, while its rehoming programme has seen a 50% rise in physical adoptions within Romania over the past year.
But the number of dogs imported to the UK may be affected by the introduction of mandatory brucella canis testing requirements which came into force in October (insert link – ).
But Dr Tomescu said the remote programme can provide hope far beyond the shelter.
She added: “We know how many loving homes in the UK have been provided to Romanian dogs.
“With every donation, you help reduce the long-term suffering of stray dogs in Romania and support adoptions in Romania.
“You are not just rescuing one animal; you are helping to break the cycle for thousands more.”