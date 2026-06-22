22 Jun 2026
RSPCA issues pet warning ahead of ‘silent killer’ heatwave
Charity is urging pet owners to prepare accordingly for the extreme temperatures.
A leading animal welfare charity has warned owners against being complacent with their pets’ health ahead of an extreme heatwave forecast in the UK.
Temperatures in some areas of the country are expected to soar up to 40°C later in the week, with the Met Office issuing widespread amber and red alerts for Wednesday and Thursday (24 and 25 June).
The RSPCA has urged pet owners to prepare in advance to keep their pets safe from the heat.
Lauren Bennett, an RVN and dog welfare expert with the charity, said: “Planning ahead and being prepared in this hot weather can help save pets’ lives. Complacency can mean soaring temperatures are a silent killer for our beloved animals.
“We are reminding pet owners to keep a really close eye on their animals during this heatwave, skip the hot walks, and never ever leave their dog in a hot vehicle.”
As well as cars, the RSPCA also warned trains, ferries and caravans can pose a risk to pets.
‘Critical time’
Polling conducted on behalf of the charity in 2023 revealed only 58% of the public would not leave their dog inside a car on a warm day.
The RSPCA is also urging owners to walk dogs at dawn or dusk when temperatures are lowest and for owners to familiarise themselves with signs of heatstroke, cooling pets before seeking immediate veterinary attention in such cases.
Miss Bennett added: “We know that almost half of the public may still underestimate the danger, which is why now is the critical time to start your ‘pet homework’.”
More than 3,000 people have signed a petition calling on Norfolk and Suffolk County Councils to introduce enforceable fines for individuals who walk dogs in temperatures exceeding 23°C.
The British Horseracing Authority has cancelled four fixtures on Wednesday in Kempton, Salisbury, Worcester and Ffos Las, while Nottingham’s six-race card on Thursday has been brought forward from 2:13pm to 10:30am.