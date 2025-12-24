24 Dec 2025
Shock collar ban consultation welcomed
A vet has urged ministers to listen to the sector on the issue, despite a senior charity boss warning the plans don’t go far enough.
Medivet clinical governance director Rhian Littlehales has backed plans for a consultation on banning electric shock collars.
The plan is among the measures contained in the Government’s new Animal Welfare Strategy which was published on 22 December.
The devices are already banned in Wales and a senior welfare sector official has argued the current plan should have gone further in extending that restriction.
But the consultation commitment has been warmly welcomed by Medivet clinical governance director, Rhian Littlehales.
‘Clinical evidence’
She said: “We always advise dog owners against using shock collars as they can be harmful to dogs, causing unnecessary fear, stress and pain.
“Dog owners should instead prioritise positive reinforcement training methods which are far better for a dog’s emotional and physical wellbeing.
“As a community of vets dedicated to animal welfare, Medivet has long supported a ban on shock collars.
“We strongly encourage the government’s consultation listens to vets and takes note of clinical evidence.”
‘Disappointed’
The strategy pledges that the consultation will take place “later” in the current Parliament, which is expected to run until 2029.
Dogs Trust chief executive Owen Sharp said the consultation was a positive step but added: “We are disappointed that the proposals stop short of committing to a full ban on the sale of shock collars and other aversive devices.”
But RSPCA head of public affairs David Bowles said it was “really positive” to see UK nations learning from each other on welfare issues.
He said: “Wales’ shock collar ban and the snare ban through the Agriculture (Wales) Act were both landmark pieces of legislation for Wales – and it is long time England caught up with Wales on these policies.”