22 Dec 2025
The association described the proposed measures as a ‘positive step’ despite criticism over the timing of their release.
Measures in the Animal Welfare Strategy include a ban on puppy farming.
The BVA has today, 22 December, welcomed the launch of the Government’s new Animal Welfare Strategy as a “positive step” for millions of animals.
The plan contains commitments to ban puppy farming and reform of dog breeding processes, plus pledges to move away from using confinement systems for farmed animals and examine other areas of concern.
Some concerns have been raised about the plan’s timescale while countryside campaigners have attacked its stated intention to ban trail hunting.
But BVA president Rob Williams said his organisation had “long campaigned” on many of the issues discussed in the strategy, including puppy farming, banning snares and phasing out the use of pig farrowing crates.
He added: “The Government’s commitment to these is therefore a positive step towards improving the lives of millions of animals across the UK.
“We look forward to seeing the detail in the coming months.”
Defra officials say they want to work with “interested parties” to deliver the strategy’s objectives by the end of 2030.
The announcement of the strategy also contained a commitment to a consultation on banning the use of electric shock collars.
Further commitments include work to address welfare issues associated with the use of carbon dioxide in pig stunning plus the development of humane slaughter requirements for farmed fish.
RSPCA director of advocacy and prevention, Thomas Schultz-Jagow, said the strategy represented “an important first step”.
He added: “People in the UK love animals and they want to see governments leading the way to outlaw cruel practices which cause suffering and pass laws which give all animals the kindness and respect they deserve.”
But Dogs Trust chief executive Owen Sharp said some of the measures, particularly around puppy smuggling, “cannot be delayed for up to five years”.
The launch of the strategy also follows a political row over the timing of its publication which saw vet and shadow Defra minister Neil Hudson table an urgent question on the issue in the Commons on Thursday, 18 December.
He accused ministers of being “disrespectful” to both MPs and the public by not publishing the plan while Parliament was sitting.
But Defra secretary Emma Reynolds said the department was fulfilling its pledge to release the document before Christmas.
The announcement of the strategy also contained no reference to the long-sought aim of veterinary legislative reform, despite a commitment to consulting on the issue in last month’s Budget documents.
Vet and Liberal Democrat spokesperson Danny Chambers urged ministers to make reform of the Veterinary Surgeons Act a “key component” of the strategy.
But Ms Reynolds insisted the department was “continuing to pursue opportunities” to update the law.