26 Nov 2025
The RCVS president has hailed a consultation commitment contained in the paper published as Rachel Reeves set out her proposals to MPs.
RCVS president Tim Parkin
The fight to secure long-sought change to veterinary sector legislation has been boosted today (26 November), after the issue was highlighted in the Budget.
The move has been hailed as a possible “early Christmas present” by the RCVS president, Tim Parkin, following months of discussions between the college, Defra and other veterinary stakeholders.
The issue of Veterinary Surgeons Act (VSA) reform was not directly referenced as the chancellor, Rachel Reeves, addressed MPs this afternoon.
But the issue was listed among six points of action under a heading of “Getting inflation down and tackling the cost of living” in the accompanying policy document.
It said: “The government is committed to publishing a consultation this year on potential reforms, including a new framework through which pet owners would have better access to treatment options and more price transparency.”
The issue was also referenced as an area where the Government is “following up” on the work of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), whose investigation into companion animal services remains ongoing.
Prof Parkin said: “Having been calling for urgent reform to the VSA for many years, this is very encouraging news and, perhaps, even an early Christmas present from the chancellor.
“Throughout 2025 we have been working closely with DEFRA, BVA, BVNA and others on key recommendations for potential reform.
“These include the statutory power to regulate veterinary and animal health care businesses, protection of title for veterinary nurses, and regulation of the wider animal care team, among others.
“At nearly 60 years old, the VSA does not give the RCVS the powers or flexibility necessary to be a modern regulator fit for purpose in the 21st century. It’s time for change.
“Being in the unique position of being a Royal College that regulates, we very much look forward to hearing more detail from Defra about this consultation in due course and would encourage members of the veterinary professions and public alike to respond.”
The development also follows a recent plea by BVA president Rob Williams for unity in the sector once final proposals are brought forward.