13 Jul 2026
Stop notice issued as pet crematorium probe continues
A veterinary practice has apologised to clients after terminating its association with a cremation services at the centre of an ongoing investigation.
APHA is examining “multiple” concerns at the Animal Funeral Services site in Kington, Herefordshire.
An order to cease operations has been issued in connection with an ongoing inquiry into alleged malpractice at a Herefordshire pet crematorium.
APHA officials say they are examining “multiple” concerns at the Animal Funeral Services (AFS) site in Kington, after concerns about its operations first became public last week.
Meanwhile, a Worcestershire veterinary practice has apologised to its clients as it announced it had terminated its association with the premises.
Although the APHA said it could not comment on a continuing investigation, it has confirmed that an inspector issued a formal stop notice for the site last Thursday, 9 July.
‘Appalled’
Officials said the agency was working with local authorities to address “multiple non-compliance” issues and the notice would prohibit “any operations using animal by-products”.
Several veterinary practices in the region have already sought to distance themselves from AFS since the allegations first emerged, emphasising they did not use the site.
One practice which did work with the business, Henwick Vets in Worcestershire, said it was “appalled” by the revelations and confirmed it had immediately terminated its arrangement with them after being made aware of them.
‘Mortified’
In a statement published on its website, the practice said staff had visited the site on Friday, 10 July, and its patients’ ashes had been returned.
The statement added: “From what we saw this morning, we are as confident as we can be that all individual cremations have been done correctly.
“We are mortified at the situation we find ourselves in and are so sorry for the upset and anguish it is causing.”
Appeals have also been posted on social media for members of the public to be “considerate” towards practice teams following reports of abusive communications after the allegations became public.