9 Jun 2026
Clinicians can access guided ultrasound reporting tool for free in July to raise money for Vetlife.
Vets can raise money for a leading veterinary charity in July by writing ultrasound reports.
First Opinion Veterinary Ultrasound (FOVU) is launching a fund-raising campaign for Vetlife in which it will donate £1 for every ultrasound report completed in July using its FOVU Report digital tool.
Vets can register for the tool – which supports surgeons in creating and structuring reports during scans – for free, with full access beginning on 1 July.
FOVU Report offers structured prompts, refresher videos for scanning each organ, automatic reference ranges and pre-filled conclusions, producing a finished PDF report suitable for client communication and clinical handover.
Vet Camilla Edwards – who was among the Innovator of the Year finalists at the 2025 Digital Women Awards for creating FOVU – said: “Vetlife’s work is personal to me.
“Mental health in the veterinary profession is something I care deeply about – as someone who has seen its impact both within our community and closer to home. I’m proud that FOVU can play a small part in making sure that support is always there.”
Vetlife Trustee Liz Barton added: “We want to say a big thank you to Camilla and the team at FOVU. Fundraising initiatives like this are vital to support to work of Vetlife and ensure we’re always there 24/7 for the veterinary community.”
The charity, which provides a helpline for the veterinary, was contacted 6,481 times last year, a 27% increase on 2024.
Clinicians can register for FOVU Report free at fovu.co.uk/report-for-vetlife-vettimes.
Existing users are automatically enrolled in the fund-raising scheme and do not need to register.