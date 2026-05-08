8 May 2026
Free CPD is available in a series of six bite-sized sessions on Virbac’s learning hub.
Feline specialist Sam Taylor.
A major animal health company is offering a free new CPD module for clinicians on feline hyperthyroidism.
Virbac announced the six-part series, “Hyperthyroidism 101 – A Toolkit for the Modern Veterinary Team”, can be found at its learning hub.
The module promises a “comprehensive refresher for the whole clinical team” and is suitable for vets and nurses of all experience levels.
Presented by Sam Taylor, an RCVS-recognised specialist in feline medicine and a European specialist in small animal internal medicine, the CPD is said to focus on real-word clinical decision-making and give vet teams practical tips for improving patient outcomes and supporting client compliance.
The bite-sized sessions cover the full patient journey from diagnosis through to treatment and long-term management:
Virbac announced a deal in December that saw it acquire Thyronorm, a liquid product intended to make it easier for clinicians and pet owners to manage hyperthyroidism.