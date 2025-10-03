3 Oct 2025
The survey was welcomed by industry groups, but some suggested it did not go far enough.
The Veterinary Medicines Directorate has launched a survey to gauge how pet owners use and dispose of spot-on parasiticide treatments.
The online survey comes as part of the Government’s plan to gather evidence on the environmental impact of pharmaceuticals to shape future policy-making, laid out in the Pharmaceuticals in the Environment Roadmap.
Open to cat and dog owners residing in the UK, the survey asks respondents where and how they purchase spot-on flea and tick treatments, how they apply and dispose of them and what factors influence their purchasing decisions.
It also seeks to gauge public awareness of the potential environmental impacts of such products.
VMD deputy chief executive Gavin Hall said: “We are committed to gathering robust evidence on how these important veterinary medicines are used in practice.
“This survey will help build the evidence base for future action and policy decisions to protect both our beloved pets and the environment they live in.”
The environmental impact of parasiticides, particularly fipronil and imidacloprid, has become a subject of increasing concern.
A study published earlier this year found both substances were detected at environmentally harmful levels in 100% of samples taken in swimming emissions from dogs across a 28-day period.
BVA president Rob Williams welcomed the survey: “We know parasiticides play a critical role preventing and treating parasites, but recent research has shown a link between their use and harm to wildlife and the environment.
“More data to understand the full impact is needed and the VMD’s survey will provide important insight into how pet owners use and dispose of these medicines which could help determine future action to tackle the issue.”
Industry group NOAH, which launched a ‘Use it right, treat them right’ initiative earlier this year to promote responsible parasiticide use said “it’s important conversations about their use are balanced and evidenced-based.”
It continued: “We, therefore, welcome the VMD’s survey as one way to gain further insights into how these products are used in practice.”
Vet Martin Whitehead, who called for the adoption of risk-based parasite treatment in a BVA Live presentation in June, said the survey is “welcome,” as “there is very little knowledge about [companion-animal parasiticide] use and misuse, and this survey will go some way towards addressing that knowledge gap for spot-on products.”
However, he noted the survey only concerns spot-on treatments and is aimed primarily at pet owners.
He said: “Oral and injectable parasiticides and their breakdown products will also be contaminating the environment, although the extent of that contamination is unknown.”
Dr Whitehead added: “The major cause of the environmental contamination resulting from companion-animal parasiticides is their over-use, and that has primarily been driven by the companion-animal veterinary profession who have, for years, been recklessly promoting year-round use of both ecto- and endoparasiticides, particularly as incorporated into practice pet-health plans.”
The anonymous survey will be open until 1 January 2026.