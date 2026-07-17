17 Jul 2026
The intervention comes amid fears that most TikTok videos on the issue do not feature any veterinary expertise.
The VMD has urged owners to seek veterinary advice on tick treatments.
The VMD has urged pet owners to be cautious about buying or using tick prevention products that are promoted on social media platforms.
The plea follows the publication of research which found clinicians were represented in just 2% of the most engaged with TikTok videos on the subject.
Officials have voiced particular concern about health and wellbeing claims made in relation to products purporting to be herbal or natural remedies.
Latest analysis, published by Veterinary Record, found videos featuring alternative or natural options tended to attract higher levels of engagement.
The paper also found that, among the 50 most viewed English language videos on the platform, 92% were produced by non-veterinary creators.
But Andy Parker, the VMD’s head of enforcement, warned sellers could face enforcement action for medicinal claims made in relation to unlicensed products.
He said: “We encourage pet owners to talk to a registered qualified professional – such as a vet, pharmacist or qualified professionals working in a pet shop – about flea and tick treatments and natural alternatives when in doubt and be wary of claims made on social media.
“The VMD ensures through rigorous assessment that all authorised veterinary medicines are of a high quality, are safe and that they work.
“This is something we are unable to ensure for products that have not been through this assessment process.”
The directorate has urged owners to only use products recommended by their vet or registered professional and report concerns about any suspicious items via its online portal.
It also offers guidance on what can and cannot be claimed in relation to non-medicinal products.
The intervention comes amid an ongoing review of guidance relating to tick and flea treatments and greater focus on the role of social media amid fears the platforms may be being used to sell some products unlawfully.