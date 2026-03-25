25 Mar 2026
Veterinary professionals have until 11.59pm tonight (25 March) to respond to Defra’s consultation.
The BVNA has issued its response to a public consultation on reforming the Veterinary Surgeons Act (VSA) and urged veterinary professionals to do the same before it closes tonight (25 March).
The association said it welcomes Defra’s work toward an updated VSA, which was first established in 1966.
Reform proposals include protection of the veterinary nurse title, clarification of the legal boundaries of the role to enable greater utilisation of VN skills in practice, and clearer career pathways and routes for further progression.
Proposals also include regulation of veterinary businesses and the wider veterinary team including allied professionals, a modernised license to practice regime, and a more proactive approach to fitness to practice.
BVNA president Sarah Holliday said: “We thank Defra for responding to our calls for fit-for-purpose and modernised legislation – reflecting the veterinary sector and professionals of today, and which is suitably flexible for the future.
“Veterinary nurses have an integral role within the veterinary team and workforce, along with safeguarding animal welfare and public health, yet this role is not reflected in existing legislation.
“We therefore particularly welcome the proposals surrounding improved professional recognition for veterinary nurses, including protection of the ‘veterinary nurse’ title, and the potential for further enhancements to the role.”
She added: “We also support the development of a modernised approach to governance – reflecting the multidisciplinary approach to patient care, and ensuring veterinary businesses are appropriately accountable for their activities rather than only the regulated professionals working within them.”
On Monday (23 March), the BVA revealed it estimated just 2% of vets had so far responded to the consultation since it launched in January, prompting a plea from president Rob Williams for veterinary professionals to give their perspective while they have the chance.
Miss Holliday issued a similar message, adding: “While there is not long left, we would encourage as many veterinary nurses and veterinary professionals to respond to the consultation before it closes at midnight tonight.”
Responses can be submitted via the consultation webpage before 11.59pm.