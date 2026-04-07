7 Apr 2026
The association is seeking applicants for the second year after its previous electoral process was scrapped.
The BVNA has opened applications for registered and student members to join its council.
The BVNA has opened applications for registered and student members to join its council.
Candidates have just over six weeks to put themselves forward for the roles in the second process of its kind since the group replaced its annual elections with an appointment-based system.
Association president Sarah Holliday said: “At a time when the veterinary profession as a whole is navigating both challenges but also significant opportunities, BVNA is committed to providing leadership and a clear voice for veterinary nurses.
“Our activities rely on having a strong Council team to guide the association, and we are delighted to invite applications from both RVN and SVN members.
“Being a BVNA Council member is an exciting opportunity to make a real impact, and ensure our profession is represented and heard at the highest levels.
“If you are passionate about making a difference to the future of veterinary nursing, we would love to hear from you.
“Join us as we continue our mission to champion the veterinary nursing profession – amongst the veterinary sector, the public, plus key industry stakeholders and policymakers.”
Council members traditionally serve a three-year term and places are available for both RVNs and SVNs.
Applications will remain open until 11.59pm on Friday, 15 May. More information about how to apply is available via the membership section of the BVNA’s website or by emailing [email protected].