23 Dec 2025
Parliamentarians say the government recognises the issue but ‘a way forward’ is now needed.
A new report has called for “clear action and a way forward” to improve the enforcement of the UK’s animal welfare legislation.
The call from the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Animal Welfare (APGAW) comes just weeks after legal campaigners warned present arrangements were failing to deliver appropriate protection.
APGAW co-chair, Professor Lord Trees, said: “We already have strong animal welfare laws. The problem is that they are too often not enforced.
“At this moment in time, fixing enforcement is the single biggest opportunity to improve animal welfare.”
The Four Stages to Better Enforcement document, whose publication preceded the launch of Defra’s new animal welfare strategy yesterday, 22 December, stressed APGAW’s view that the Government “understands the issue”.
But while it argued officials were trying to improve enforcement, it added: “We now need to prioritise clear action and a way forward.”
The report sets out 16 separate recommendations for action in four main priority areas:
• Knowledgeable inspectors – seeking properly trained animal welfare officers, clearer national guidance and a Code of Practice to ensure consistent enforcement.
• Making better welfare pay – highlighting how effective enforcement could save public money by reducing seizures, dog bites and, illegal breeding.
• Empowering the public – proposing stronger education, better traceability, and tools to help buyers avoid illegal and low-welfare sellers.
• Stronger partnerships – urging closer collaboration between councils, charities, police and government, with improved data-sharing.
The report acknowledged that welfare issues may not seem a top priority compared to economic and social challenges.
But it warned the topic “reflects on the state of our society broadly and touches on wider issues such as biosecurity and serious criminal activity.”
It added: “The Government has much to gain in delivering the biggest impact for animal welfare since their last Act in 2006 by improving enforcement and demonstrating their commitment to social justice.”