20 Nov 2025
CMA focus as London Vet Show 2025 opens doors
Regulator’s proposed remedies for the profession will feature strongly, but wide programme includes numerous clinical, business and nursing streams.
London Vet Show is being held across two days again at Excel London.
London Vet Show has thrown open its doors for 2025, with discussions around the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) proposed remedies for the sector to feature prominently.
BVA president Rob William’s address, opening proceedings at Excel London at 8:45am today (20 November), will almost certainly have touched on the continuing drama, while the association’s congress Hot Topic panel session at 2:45pm is likely to draw a crowd.
Tomorrow’s Hot Topic at 3:15pm will turn to shaping a future incarnation of the Veterinary Surgeons Act, with regulation a key discussion point in the plan unveiled last month.
BVA president Rob Williams said: “With the CMA investigation moving into its final stages, this year’s BVA Congress is an opportunity to not only get up-to-date, but to explore the possible impact the investigation may have on us as veterinary professionals on a day-to-day basis.”
Programme
Physicist and broadcaster Brian Cox will open proceedings on Friday with his keynote session in RVC Clinical Theatre 1. A full clinical programme of small animal content across three large theatres on both days has again been planned by Jill Maddison, professor of general practice at RVC.
The RVC has also planned equine, farm and nursing streams, extended 90-minute wet labs are expected to again be popular and business and exhibitor sessions also feature across both days.
The latest Vet Show 30 Under Thirty cohort of dedicated younger veterinary professionals will be recognised on day one, while StreetVet’s awarding-winning movie gets a screening in the CVS Learning Live theatre at 4:15pm and the Petplan Veterinary Awards are held tonight.