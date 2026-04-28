28 Apr 2026
Three vets have been elected to join the council this summer, though fewer than one in six clinicians who could vote did so.
Image © Fotolia / Anton Sokolov
The RCVS has today, 28 April, published the results of its annual council elections, which revealed a further significant drop in voter turnout.
A former college president is one of the three clinicians who are now set to join the body this summer after voting closed last week.
But fewer than one in six eligible voters (15.8%) cast a ballot this time around, compared to 19% last year and 19.7% in 2024.
A total of 15 candidates stood for three available council seats, with Ian Battersby, Neil Smith and Lara Wilson topping the polls.
While Mr Battersby and Dr Wilson will be joining the council for the first time, Dr Smith will be returning after a four-year absence, having previously served from 2004-8 and 2010-22, including a year as president in 2013-14.
But despite the controversy triggered when the college first signalled its intention to move away from an elected system two years ago, only 6,289 votes were cast among nearly 40,000 eligible voters.
College registrar and returning officer Clare Paget said: “Thank you to all of this year’s candidates for taking the time and effort to put themselves forward for the election, and to all those who voted as well.
“As with previous years, we went to considerable efforts to ensure that all eligible voters were able to have their say, with six reminder emails being sent during the voting period to those who hadn’t yet voted.
“We look forward to welcoming our three new council members later this year.”
The elected candidates, along with the two VN Council candidates who were elected unopposed, will formally take up their positions at Royal College Day in London on 3 July.
• Ian Battersby, 2,205 votes (elected)
• Neil Smith: 1,620 (elected)
• Lara Wilson, 1,598 (elected)
• Sharon Alston, 1,251
• Alison Price, 1,238
• Benjamin Kennedy, 1,068
• David Tweedle, 998
• Rachael McKinney, 972
• Ioana Dobre, 858
• Peter Robinson, 819
• Viliam Hoferica, 714
• Hannah Eastwood, 695
• Laura Davies, 681
• Samantha Webster, 427
• Tom Lonsdale, 269.