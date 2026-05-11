11 May 2026
Toolkit includes in-practice resources and social and digital communications assets.
A toolkit of resources to help stakeholders prepare for the inaugural national SQP week is now available.
Held from 5-12 June, the week aims to promote the role SQPs (suitably qualified persons, also known as animal medicines advisors) play in animal health and welfare and improve understanding of the training, qualification and regulation underpinning their work.
The toolkit – developed collaboratively by industry regulators AMTRA, Vetpol and VetSkill – includes downloadable materials, practical activation ideas and guidance to support engagement across veterinary practice, retail and digital settings.
It includes downloadable social media graphics and pre-written posts, printable posters, a fact sheet, newsletter and email copy.
AMTRA chief executive Stephen Dawson said the campaign “is an important opportunity to shine a light on the SQP profession in a way that hasn’t been done before”.
He continued: “SQPs are thoroughly trained animal medicines advisors who prescribe and supply a range of animal medicines and provide appropriate advice to millions of owners every year, ensuring animals get the right treatments safely and responsibly.
“This is a role that rightly deserves to be celebrated for the positive impact it has on animal well-being.”