20 Jul 2026
New VN Council chair sets out key priorities
Kirsty Young will prioritise strengthening professional recognition, supporting well-being, and shaping the future of the profession.
Kirsty Young took over as VN council chair at Royal College Day.
The new chair of RCVS’ veterinary nurse council has pledged to continue to empower VNs amid impending reform of the Veterinary Surgeons Act (VSA).
Kirsty Young, head of veterinary and animal sciences at Scotland’s Rural College, vowed to continue the dedication to VN empowerment shown by her predecessor, Belinda Andrews-Jones.
She set out her priorities as she took up the three-year post. She said: “As VN council chair, I look forward to supporting the continued development, recognition and wellbeing of veterinary nurses, while helping to shape the future of the profession through ongoing legislative reform.
“I am committed to driving positive progress and championing the vital contribution veterinary nurses make to animal health and welfare every day.”
‘Excitement’
Mrs Young added: “The reform of the Veterinary Surgeons Act can be viewed with excitement and/or trepidation but the potential for change to empower RVNs in their role is key driver for my involvement with RCVS.
“After more than 25 years in veterinary nursing across clinical practice, education and governance, I’m very proud to take on this role at such an important time for the profession.”
In its white paper on VSA reform, Defra has proposed the protection of the vet nurse title and an expansion to the scope of tasks VNs can perform.
Mrs Young, a member of VN Council since 2024 and chair of RCVS council’s public advisory group, succeeded Mrs Andrews-Jones in the post at Royal College Day.