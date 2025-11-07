7 Nov 2025
The charity beat its own record with more than 10,000 dogs vaccinated in a single day during the campaign.
A UK veterinary charity has vaccinated more than 200,000 dogs in Cambodia as part of its latest drive to eradicate rabies.
Through its Mission Rabies project, Worldwide Veterinary Service (WVS) delivered free vaccinations to 221,391 dogs across three Cambodian provinces between 20 October and 2 November.
The total included a record-breaking 10,000 dogs vaccinated in one day on 23 October, the highest the charity has achieved in any of its global campaigns.
The Dorset-based charity had 343 teams going door-to-door in Phnom Penh, Kandal and Battambang to administer the vaccines with more than 750 participants.
It also deployed a mobile treatment team throughout the campaign treating 1,417 animals in need of urgent veterinary care, ranging from severe skin disease and tick fever to animals requiring amputations and chemotherapy.
Those that required further treatment or surgery were taken back to the WVS Cambodia clinic in Phomh Penh.
Luke Gamble, chief executive and founder of WVS, said: “It’s been absolutely phenomenal to see this project grow over the past three years as we push towards making Cambodia rabies-free.
“From completing the country’s first ever citywide vaccination campaign in 2023, to delivering the largest rabies dog vaccination drive in Asia in both 2024 and now 2025 – what we’ve achieved together is nothing short of extraordinary.
“Vaccinating over 220,000 dogs against this deadly disease during this year’s two-week campaign is a massive achievement.
“This isn’t easy work – it means going door-to-door, through entire provinces, in intense heat, working from dawn until dusk to reach every dog we can. Our NUVA teams are nothing short of inspiring – that’s why I’m so incredibly grateful to our dedicated partners, our amazing volunteers, and the tireless crew on the ground who make this possible.”
The project vaccinated a similar number of dogs in a similarly intensive two-week campaign last year.